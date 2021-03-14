Tokyo police seek man, 55, over murder at Taito flophouse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male guest at a flophouse in Taito Ward on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 14).

According to police, the suspect is Eiji Watabe, of no known occupation.

The suspect is alleged to have stabbed 28-year-old Wataru Ogiwara, also of no known occupation, at the lodging facility in the Kiyokawa area at around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Police arriving at the scene found Ogiwara collapsed in a corridor with stab wounds to the abdomen and back. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Ogiwara started staying in a room of the flophouse on the second floor in October. Watabe had been in a separate room on the same floor since December.

A knife soaked in blood that is believed to have been used in the crime was found dropped in Watabe’s room, police said previously.

An examination of security camera footage showed Watabe leaving the scene shortly after the emergence of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of murder.

Police previously said that Watabe stands about 165 centimeters tall. At the time, he was wearing a black cap and black clothing.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Asakusa Police Station at 03-3871-0110.