Man found stabbed in Taito flophouse later dies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a man found stabbed at a flophouse in Taito Ward on Saturday later died, reports NHK (Mar. 13).

At around 6:00 a.m., a staff worker at the lodging facility in the Kiyokawa area alerted police. “A person has been stabbed,” the employee said.

Police arriving at the scene found the man, aged in his 20s, collapsed in a corridor. He was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

According to police, the man was staying at the flophouse. He had received stab wounds to the abdomen and back. A knife is believed to have been used in the crime was found dropped at the scene.

An examination of security camera footage showed another man, aged in his 50s and also staying at the flophouse, leaving the scene shortly after the emergence of the incident. His whereabouts are unknown.

The knife, which was stained with blood, was retrieved from the second man’s room, police said.

The second man stands about 165 centimeters tall. At the time, he was dressed all in black. Police are seeking to question him about the incident.

The flophouse is located about 700 meters from JR Minami-Senju Station.