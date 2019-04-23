Tokyo police open investigation after kart seen driving over Rainbow Bridge

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after a rented go-cart was seen traveling on a restricted highway for such a vehicle on Sunday, reports TBS News (Apr. 22).

At just past 9:00 p.m., a staff member at a Shuto Expressway toll gate at Odaiba tipped off police about the kart traveling on the highway. A patrol car was later dispatched to locate the vehicle. However, it failed to do so.

In video footage posted on social media, the kart is seen traveling in the far left lane of traffic as it crosses the Rainbow Bridge, which spans Tokyo Bay, in the direction of Odaiba.

Police are now analyzing security camera footage taken along the expressway to identify the kart.

The karts can be rented from a number of services in the capital. Foreign tourists often use the karts to go sightseeing in groups.