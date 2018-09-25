 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man suspected in thefts from shrines

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 25, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who is suspected in more than a dozen thefts at shrines dating back to last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 25).

At around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Masaki Akasaka, of no known occupation, allegedly smashed a padlock for a donation box at a shrine in the Minami-Koiwa area of Edogawa Ward. He then took the cash inside the box.

Akasaka, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Koiwa Police Station.

Masaki Akasaka
Masaki Akasaka (Twitter)

Police suspect that Akasaka was also behind about 20 similar thefts at shrines in the same area dating back to the middle of last month.

