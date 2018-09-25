Tokyo: Man suspected in thefts from shrines

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who is suspected in more than a dozen thefts at shrines dating back to last month, reports TBS News (Sept. 25).

At around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Masaki Akasaka, of no known occupation, allegedly smashed a padlock for a donation box at a shrine in the Minami-Koiwa area of Edogawa Ward. He then took the cash inside the box.

Akasaka, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, according to the Koiwa Police Station.

Police suspect that Akasaka was also behind about 20 similar thefts at shrines in the same area dating back to the middle of last month.