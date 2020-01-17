 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man accused of molesting high school girl in elevator

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 17, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 20-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a high school girl in Chofu City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 16).

On a night in October, Masato Katagiri, a resident of Tochigi Prefecture, followed the girl, then 17, into the elevator, located inside a building near Chofu Station on the Keio Line. He then allegedly grabbed her chest.

Police did not reveal whether Katagiri, who has been was accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations.

Masato Katagiri (Twitter)

During the incident, the girl sought help. However, the suspect fled the scene. He later surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Katagiri was also behind other similar incidents that have taken place in the area.

