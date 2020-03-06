Tokyo: Man, 86, accused of licking tongues of ‘cute’ sisters aged 4 and 6

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an elderly man over the alleged molestation of two sisters, aged 4 and 6, at a shopping center in Koto Ward last year, reports TBS News (Mar. 6).

Last October, Mitsuhiko Takechi, 86, brought the girls to a toilet in the shopping center, located in the Kitasuna area. He then licked their tongues and fondled their lower bodies.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Takechi admitted to the allegations. “I did it because they were cute,” the suspect was quoted by police. “I knew it was a crime.”

According to police, the girls commute to a nursery. At the time, they were at the shopping center with their father. The incident took place when they became momentarily distracted.

According to NHK (Mar. 6), Takechi regularly visited a playground area for children at the shopping center. “On another day, I did the same with another girl,” the suspect added.