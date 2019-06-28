Tokyo: Infant’s corpse found along Arakawa River

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the body of a newborn was found along the Arakawa River in Adachi Ward on Thursday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 27).

At around 9:45 a.m., a worker cutting grass in the riverbed in the Senjuakebonocho tipped off police after finding the unclothed body, whose umbilical cord was still attached.

According to the Senju Police Station, the gender of the infant is not known.

Located about 100 meters from Horikiri Station, which is on the Tobu Skytree Line, the area is near baseball fields and a flood gate.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death. Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.