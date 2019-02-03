Tokyo: Gang of 3 ties up, robs elderly couple at Shibuya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who robbed an elderly couple at their residence in Shibuya Ward last week, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 2).

At around 8:40 a.m. on February 1, the perpetrators posed as police officers in ringing the door bell. After being let inside by the woman, they bound the limbs of her and her husband and snatched 4 million yen in cash from inside.

After the perpetrators then fled the scene, the woman telephoned police.

She and her husband, aged in their 70s and 80s, were not hurt in the incident, according to the Yoyogi Police Station.

Last month, three men tied up and robbed another elderly couple at their residence in the Hatsudai area of the ward. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.