Tokyo: Trio ties up, robs elderly couple of ¥20 million

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for three men who robbed an elderly couple at their residence in Shibuya Ward last week, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 12).

At around 2:30 a.m. on January 11, the perpetrators, all with their faces covered, burst into the residence, located in the Hatsudai area, and tied up with couple. They then stole about 20 million yen in cash and jewels before fleering.

About three hours later, the man, 93, managed to free himself and seek help from a neighbor.

During the incident, the man was slightly injured by being struck in the face by one of the perpetrators. Meanwhile, his wife, 86, was unharmed, police said.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed three persons in hoods in the area at the time of the incident.

Two days before the incident, the couple received a telephone call from a person posing as their son. The caller made inquiries about the couple’s address and cash on the premises.

Police believe that two incidents are related considering that one of the perpetrators claimed to “know that money was inside” the premises during the robbery.