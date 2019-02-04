Tokyo: Cops use saw to enter hostess club suspected of illegal operation

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police early Sunday used an electric saw to enter a hostess club in Tachikawa City that is suspected of operating in violation of the law, reports NHK (Feb. 4).

At around 1:00 a.m., about 40 officers used the saw to cut through a metal shutter pulled down in front of Club Sign in gaining access to the premises and arresting 36-year-old manager Masahiro Shirataki and two other staff members.

According to police, Club Sign regularly stayed open until 5:00 a.m. Under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses, such a business must close by 1:00 a.m.

Previously, police issued warnings to Shirataki about his business operations, requesting opportunities to enter the premises. However, he failed to respond each time.

“I did it to boost revenue,” Shirataki told police in admitting to the allegations.

Over the past five years, Club Sign accumulated about 700 million yen in sales, police said.