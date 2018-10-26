Tokyo cops raid massage parlors for providing sex in violation of law

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted three massage parlors in Chuo and Koto wards that unlawfully provided sexual services in private rooms, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 24).

Police have accused Tadaharu Toida, the 53-year-old manager and a 41-year-old female Chinese national of employing female masseuses to provide honban, or full sex, to male customers, which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

Toida denies the allegations. “I manage the businesses, but I did not order [the employees to provide full sex],” the suspect was quoted by police. Two female employees were also arrested.

According to police, the parlors were inside apartment buildings. In order to evade a bust, the businesses did not use sign boards and solicited customers via the internet.

Over a three-year period, the businesses are believed to have accumulated 210 million yen in sales, police said.