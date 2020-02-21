Tokyo: 7 youths nabbed for Scramble Crossing ride

TOKYO (TR) – Seven youths have been cited for recklessly riding motorcycles around the popular “Scramble Crossing” in Shibuya Ward last year, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 20).

Last October, the youths rode single and double on motorcycles while riding through the famous crossing in front of JR Shibuya Station.

In footage provided by police, the riders ignore red traffic signals and weave in circular patterns around the crossing, bringing traffic to a halt. At least one rider waves a stick in the air.

Two of the youths were arrested for violating the Road Traffic Act. The other five were sent to prosecutors. “We wanted to make fun of the police,” one of the youths was quoted. “So we brought the Scramble Crossing to a stop.”

Of the four youths operating the motorcycles, three of them were unlicensed, police said.