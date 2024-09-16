Thieves target brand bags at luxury store in Nagoya days before grand opening



AICHI (TR) – Last week, two thieves carried out a late-night theft at a brand-name goods store in Nagoya. Targeting only high-end brand-name bags, the crime was captured in its entirety on the store’s security camera system.

At a little after midnight on September 10, a security camera captured the duo shining a flashlight inside the premises and repeatedly chanting a brand name. “It’s Vuitton! It’s Vuitton!” they chanted, according to Fuji News Network (Sep. 16).

With hoods pulled over their eyes, they then began stuffing items into the large bag they had brought with them. The two collected one item after another from shelves, and within about 10 minutes the floor of one aisle was overflowing with brand-name goods.

The bags stolen were all high-end brand bags, including a Kelly bag by Hermes worth 3.32 million yen and a Chanel shoulder bag with sequins valued at 1.05 million yen. The total damage was a whopping 20 million yen.

After staying there for about 15 minutes and carefully selecting what they wanted, the security company called police. When officers arrived, the pair fled in a panic. “This is bad! This is bad!” they said as the fled.

At the time of the incident, the store had not yet opened for business. The grand opening was set for September 12, two days later.

Regarding the damage that occurred just before the opening, the store manager said, “We had been working hard with the staff to prepare, so we are saddened and anxious about the future.”

As of September 16, the store remained closed. The store has filed a damage report with the police.