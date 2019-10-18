Thailand police: Suspect in ’07 murder of Japanese woman dead

THAILAND (TR) – The man suspected of murdering a female Japanese tourist in the city of Sukhothai 12 years ago died several years after the incident, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the 32-year-old unnamed suspect fatally stabbed Tomoko Kawashita, then 27, in the Sukhothai Historical Park in late November, 2007.

Three years later, he was fatally poisoned. The justice minister added that a friend of the suspect had told law enforcement that he had carried out the crime.

While brandishing a knife, the suspect told the friend during a drinking session, “This knife was used to attack Tomoko,” according to the Bangkok Post (Oct. 17).

DNA analysis

A DNA analysis of a sample from the suspect’s sister and evidence found on Kawashita’s clothes will be used to confirm the allegations, said the justice minister said, who expects the results to be available by the middle of November.

On November 24, 2007, Kawashita, a native of Osaka City, arrived in Thailand alone and attended the Loy Krathong festival. Her body was found in the Muang district the following day.