Suspected women’s underwear thief ‘targeted Kinki region’

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have arrested a suspected thief of women’s underwear who was found to be in possession of more than 900 pairs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 7).

On the morning of November 25, Yoshikazu Fukutani, a 60-year-old employee in the construction industry, allegedly swiped two pairs of underwear hanging out to dry at the residence of a woman in her 30s in Wakayama City.

Afterward, the woman contacted police about a “suspicion vehicle” seen in the area. Police later located a vehicle resembling the description provided by the woman about 4 kilometers away.

Behind the wheel of the vehicle was Fukutani. When police attempted to question him on a voluntary basis, he tried to drive off.

After police stopped him, he was first arrested on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.

During the subsequent investigation, police found about 30 pairs of underwear, including the garments belonging to the woman, inside his vehicle.

“I targeted the Kinki region, including Shiga and Nara prefectures, for thefts,” Fukutani said.

Fukutani lives in Higashosaka City, Osaka Prefecture. During a search of his residence, police found an additional 900 pairs of women’s underwear, including brassieres, stockings and underpants.