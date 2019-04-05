Suspected gaijin graffiti gang member returned to Japan with spray can nozzles

TOKYO (TR) – A suspected of member of a gang of foreigners that targets locations in Japan for the spraying of graffiti is believed to have returned on Wednesday to carry out more crimes, police said on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

After his arrival at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, police arrested Paul Han, a 27-year-old Australian national, for trespassing into the Koishikawa Rail Yard in Tokyo’s Bunkyo Ward and spraying paint in several colors on the side of two subway cars in the early morning hours of February 19.

Han surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage. During questioning on suspicion of causing property damage, the suspect denied the allegations, police said.

One week after the incident, Han left Japan for Australia. When he returned on Wednesday, the suspect was found to be in possession of marking pens, tubes of paint, a headlight, point-and-shoot digital cameras, six GoPro cameras, several dozen spray can nozzles and gloves, which has led investigators to believe he returned to Japan to spray more graffiti.

Since 2015, Han has come to Japan for short-term stays once or twice per year. During his visits, he has traveled to a number of locations, including Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectures.

Han is likely one member of a group of foreigners called The Good Fellas, whose members spray graffiti on the sides of trains in Japan and other locations worldwide. Videos of their exploits have been posted on YouTube. In a clip shot in Japan, the members are shown targeting subway cars and concrete walls in Tokyo.

In addition to the Bunkyo case, police are investigating whether the suspect was behind 30 other similar incidents in the capital.