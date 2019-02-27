Suspect in fatal stabbing at foster home: ‘I aimed for the heart’

TOKYO (TR) – A 22-year-old man in custody over the fatal stabbing of the head of the foster home in Shibuya Ward where he once lived has told police that he “aimed for the heart” of the victim, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 27).

On Monday afternoon, Hitoshi Tahara, of no known occupation, used a knife to stab Shinya Omori, 46, in the abdomen at Wakakusaryo, a foster home located in the Hatagaya area that provides care to minors.

Omori was later transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. However, he was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Officers arrested Tahara at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, the suspect said that acted out of resentment toward the facility after his experience living there. “Anyone was fine,” he was quoted by police.

In the latest development, Tahara told police, “I wanted to kill. I aimed for the heart.”

Police said previously that the suspect had been living in various internet cafes. He purchased the knife in Omiya City, Saitama Prefecture between two and three weeks ago.

An examination of surveillance camera footage shows Tahara entering the facility on the first floor at around 1:45 p.m. Investigators suspect that he then went to the room of Omori on that floor.

The suspect lived at the facility over a three-year period until he was 18. He departed in 2015, police said previously.