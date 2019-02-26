Tokyo: Former foster home resident fatally stabbed facility’s chief out of ‘revenge’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man after he is alleged to have fatally stabbed the head of a foster home in Shibuya Ward where the suspect once lived, reports NHK (Feb. 25).

According to police, Hitoshi Tahara, of no known occupation, said that he acted out of “revenge” in admitting to using a knife to stab Shinya Omori, 46, in the abdomen at Wakakusaryo, a foster home located in the Hatagaya area that provides care to minors.

At around 1:50 p.m., police were alerted to the facility. Omori was later transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. However, he was later confirmed dead, police said.

Officers arrested Tahara at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. During questioning, the suspect said that acted out of resentment toward the facility due to his time spent there. “Anyone was fine,” he was quoted by police.

The suspect also said that he had been living in various internet cafes and purchased the knife in Omiya City, Saitama Prefecture between two and three weeks ago.

An examination of surveillance camera footage shows Tahara entering the facility on the first floor at around 1:45 p.m. Investigators suspect that he then went to the room of Omori on that floor. There were no injuries to any of the roughly 30 children at the facility, police said.

The suspect lived at the facility over a three-year period until he was 18. He departed in 2015, police said.