Student not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman in Ota

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male university student over the alleged molestation of a woman in Ota Ward, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 4).

In June, Ryo Iwasaki, 23, who attends a private university in the capital, allegedly came up from behind the woman just as she arrived at her residence and embraced her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault earlier this month, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “A switch flipped inside me,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Prosecutors later changed the charge to indecent assault. However, on Tuesday the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Iwasaki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Just before the incident, Iwasaki had been out drinking with his parents. As he commuted home, the suspect spotted the woman and followed her over a distance of 200 meters.

When he grabbed her, she was checking her mailbox, police said previously.