Shiga: Man wearing dress accused of defecating inside convenience store

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly defecating inside a convenience store in Hikone City on Sunday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (July 7).

At around midnight, the man, attired in a women’s dress, allegedly defecated near the magazine section of the store. That afternoon, police began questioning the suspect, of no known occupation, on a voluntary basis at an unspecified location of the city.

After being accused of disruption of business due to the foul smell, the suspect admitted to the allegations. “I did it. There’s no doubt,” the suspect was quoted by the Hikone Police Station.

According to police, the suspect spent several minutes inside the store but did not make a purchase. After the incident, the one part-time employee in the store did not notice the excrement until a customer pointed it out.

Officers used security camera footage shot inside the store to later track him down.