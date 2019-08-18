Saitama surgeon accused of molesting man

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 56-year-old plastic surgeon over the alleged molestation of a man at his residence in Kuki City, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 18).

At around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, Shigeru Tashiro is alleged to have touched the body of the male victim, aged in his 20s.

Tashiro, who has been accused of quasi-indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I touched him out of curiosity,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Tashiro got to know the victim through an unspecified hobby. At the time of the incident, the victim and another person were staying the night at the residence.

The victim, who paid rent to stay at the residence for one week, shared a room with Tashiro. The incident took place while the victim slept. Upon noticing the suspect touching him, the victim called police.