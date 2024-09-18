Saitama police nab man over fatal stabbing in Kawaguchi

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police arrested a 61-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a second man in Kawaguchi City last week, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sep. 11).

At around 5:20 p.m. on September 10, Akio Ohno, of no known occupation, called police from a two-story apartment building in Yanagimoto-cho. “I cut a man’s neck with a knife,” he said.

When police rushed to the scene, they found the second man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, on the first floor of the apartment building, collapsed and bleeding from his neck. He was taken to a hospital, but was later confirmed dead.



“Slashing his neck”

Police later arrested Ono, who lives on the second floor of the building, on suspicion of attempted murder. A bloody kitchen knife was found inside his residence. “[I] tried to kill the [second] man by slashing his neck,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

The scene of the crime is in a residential area about 1.4 kilometers south of Higashi-Urawa Station on the JR Musashino Line.

Police later changed the charge against Ono to murder. They are currently investigating the identity of the deceased man and the circumstances that led to the incident.