Saitama: Man wielding knife shot dead by police

SAITAMA (TR) – Police fatally shot a 68-year-old man wielding a knife after he failed to surrender on a street in Saitama City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (May 29).

At around 2 p.m., police were tipped off by a woman in Minuma Ward about a man collapsed on the street. “A knife is dropped next him,” she reportedly added.

After two officers arrived at the scene, the man rose to his feet with the knife in his hand. One officer fired a warning shot after he charged at them.

Each officer then shot at the man, with one bullet striking him in the abdomen. After being arrested on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, he died at a hospital, police said.

“It’s unfortunate that the suspect died,” a representative of the police said. “but we consider that the use use of a handgun was the proper execution of one’s duties.”