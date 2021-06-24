Saitama man had girl, 13, sign ‘slave contract’ before sex in Nagoya love hotel

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man who had a teenage girl sign a contract to be his slave before paying her for sex, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 23)

On February 13, Tadahiro Daimaru, a company employee, allegedly paid 50,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 13, to engage in sex at a Nagoya City love hotel.

According to the Kitazawa Police Station, Daimaru met the girl, who lives in Aichi Prefecture, via Twitter around January.

At the time of their encounter, he had the girl sign and seal a so-called “slave contract” at the time of their encounter.

Included in the four-page document, which the Daimaru wrote, were dozens of requirements, including that the girl “pledge eternal love” to the suspect and serve as his “exclusive slave.”

Filmed with smartphone

During the session, Daimaru filmed the act with his smartphone. At one point, he choked her around the neck, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child prostitution and pornography law, Daimaru admitted to the allegations.

The arrest is not the first for Daimaru, a resident of Saitama Prefecture. In March, Saitama Prefectural Police arrested him for engaging in sex with another girl while knowing she was a minor.

During that investigation, the Nagoya incident surfaced, police said.