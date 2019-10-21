Saitama: Corpses of man, wife found in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the bodies of two members of a family were found at a residence in Kasukabe City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

At around 8:50 a.m. on October 16, a man tipped off police, saying, “My wife’s father is hanged.”

Officers from the Kasukabe Police Station arriving at the residence found the father-in-law, 57, hanged by his neck on a stairway.

Meanwhile, the caller’s mother-in-law, also 57, was found collapsed and bleeding from stab wounds in a corridor. Both persons were confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the upper bodies of both persons, who share the residence, had stab wounds. As well, their clothes were not disturbed and there were no signs that either had engaged in a struggle. Further, the doors and windows were locked.

Earlier that day, the man’s wife received a call from her father’s company in which she was told he had not arrived to work that day. Her husband then visited the residence and made the discovery.