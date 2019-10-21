Saitama: 15 bag thefts by man on scooter in 4 days

SAITAMA (TR) – A man on a scooter is believed to have carried more than one dozen bag-snatching incidents in multiple cities over a five-day period, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 21).

On October 19, a man on a scooter swiped a bag containing 330,000 yen in cash from a woman, 82, in Niiza City.

At just past noon the following day, a man used a scooter to approach a woman, 68, pedaling a bicycle in Asaka City and steal her bag containing 15,000 yen in cash from the front basket.

By the evening that day, the perpetrator is believed to have carried out 13 additional thefts in other cities, including Shiki, Saitama and Toda. In one of the cases, a woman, 77, lost 240,000 yen.

The crime spree began on October 16. Through October 20, it is speculated that same man carried out a total of 15 incidents.