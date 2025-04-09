Ryoko Hirosue ‘panicked’ before alleged assault of nurse at Shizuoka hospital

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Following the arrest of actress Ryoko Hirosue for allegedly assaulting a nurse at a hospital in Kakegawa City, the actress said in a statement through her agency on Tuesday that she had “panicked” before the incident.

At around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, Hirosue, 44, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a trailer truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa.

While waiting for treatment at a hospital in Shimada City early the following morning, the actress allegedly kicked the 37-year-old nurse and scratched her arm, causing minor injuries.

“She temporarily panicked, which resulted in injuries to medical personnel. We would like to offer our deepest apologies to the victims and all those involved for the inconvenience and concern this has caused,” read the statement from R.H., the name of her agency.

Police have not revealed whether she admits to the allegations. She was sent to prosecutors on Wednesday.

Refrain from conducting entertainment activities

In the accident, Hirosue suffered unspecified injuries. She was then taken to the hospital in Shimada.

After she assaulted the nurse, she was arrested by police officers who were at the hospital investigating the accident.

The statement from her agency added that she will refrain from conducting entertainment activities for the time being.



Distraught state

Immediately after the accident, Hirosue was seen wandering around the area where the car was stopped. She also almost drifted into a lane of traffic. She was later given an alcohol test. The results were negative, reports TBS News (Apr. 8).

According to investigators, Hirosue was extremely distraught after the accident, which caused problems for police in carrying out the investigation.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Hirosue seemed restless and continuously walked around the hospital. When the nurse tried to stop her, the assault took place.

Finishing work in Nara Prefecture

Prior to the accident, Hirosue was returning to Tokyo after finishing work in Nara Prefecture. At a rest area in Hamamatsu City, she introduced herself to other travelers.

She then rear-ended the trailer. At the time of the accident, a man who identified himself as her manager was also in the car. He was also injured and taken to the hospital.

It is not yet known whether the man was behind the wheel of the car at any point in the trip.

In the future, Hirosue will undergo regular drug testing. Police are expected to obtain a search warrant for the car and conduct of search its interior.