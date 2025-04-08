Ryoko Hirosue accused of assaulting nurse in Shizuoka

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested actress Ryoko Hirosue over the alleged assault of a female nurse at a hospital in Shimada City. The day before, she was injured in a traffic accident, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 8).

At around 12:20 a.m., Hirosue, 44, allegedly kicked the 37-year-old nurse and scratched her arm, causing minor injuries.

Police have not revealed whether Hirosue admits to the allegations.

At around 6:50 p.m. the day before, Hirosue was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed into a trailer truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka.

Hirosue suffered unspecified injuries in the accident and was taken to the hospital in Shimada.

While waiting for treatment, she allegedly assaulted the nurse for an unknown reason. She was arrested by police officers who were at the hospital investigating the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation to learn the circumstances behind the incident.