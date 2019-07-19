 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Russian national accused of spraying graffiti outside Akasaka Estate

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 19, 2019

Gleb Pesochny
Gleb Pesochny (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old male Russian national for allegedly spraying graffiti outside a property affiliated with the Imperial Family, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 19).

On the morning of June 25, Gleb Pesochny, a self-described artist, allegedly sprayed red paint on stone walls that surround Akasaka Estate, where Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako live.

The graffiti includes a horizontal red line that extends for around 50 meters and red text “Gresoe” and “Thanks.”

“I didn’t know it was the Akasaka Estate,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations. “I wrote [the text] because that is what I wanted to write.”

outside Akasaka Estate
A Russian national sprayed graffiti outside the Akasaka Estate in June (Twitter)

A passerby reported the graffiti to a police box at around 5 a.m. on June 25. Other markings were found on a traffic mirror and a tree.

After launching an investigation, police apprehended Pesochny in Okinawa Prefecture on June 27. He was first arrested for allegedly spraying graffiti on a power transformer.

