Real estate employee accessed database to steal women’s underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old former employee of a real estate company who is suspected of accessing a database in order to target women in the theft of their underwear, reports TBS News (Nov 8).

Last month, Kenichiro Tsutsui allegedly used a pass key to access a woman’s apartment in Chiyoda Ward that is managed by the company. He then stole two pairs of her underwear from a washing machine.

“I wanted to satisfy my curiosity,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Photographs of women’s underwear are stress relief.”

According to police, Tsutsui gained unauthorized access to a company database prior to the theft. After obtaining information on the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, he made a duplicate key.

A search of the residence of the suspect revealed 50 pairs of women’s underwear, police said.

Tsutsui was dismissed from his post on Wednesday.