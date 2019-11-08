 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Real estate employee accessed database to steal women’s underwear

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old former employee of a real estate company who is suspected of accessing a database in order to target women in the theft of their underwear, reports TBS News (Nov 8).

Last month, Kenichiro Tsutsui allegedly used a pass key to access a woman’s apartment in Chiyoda Ward that is managed by the company. He then stole two pairs of her underwear from a washing machine.

“I wanted to satisfy my curiosity,” the suspect was quoted by police. “Photographs of women’s underwear are stress relief.”

Kenichiro Tsutsui (Twitter)

According to police, Tsutsui gained unauthorized access to a company database prior to the theft. After obtaining information on the residence of the woman, aged in her 20s, he made a duplicate key.

A search of the residence of the suspect revealed 50 pairs of women’s underwear, police said.

Tsutsui was dismissed from his post on Wednesday.

