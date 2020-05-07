Rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami accused of possessing marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Kyodo News (May 7).

On May 2, the 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kunihiko Kawakami, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of marijuana in Shinjuku Ward.

Police did not reveal whether Kawakami admits to the allegations.

A native of Niigata Prefecture, Kawakami formed the hip-hop group MSC in 2000. Two years later, he took first place in a battle rap contest at the B-Boy Park hip-hop festival. He regularly appears on the TV Asahi program “Hiphop Dungeon.”