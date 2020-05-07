 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami accused of possessing marijuana

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 7, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular rapper Kan a.k.a. Gami over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Kyodo News (May 7).

On May 2, the 41-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kunihiko Kawakami, allegedly possessed an unspecified amount of marijuana in Shinjuku Ward.

Police did not reveal whether Kawakami admits to the allegations.

Kan a.k.a. Gami

A native of Niigata Prefecture, Kawakami formed the hip-hop group MSC in 2000. Two years later, he took first place in a battle rap contest at the B-Boy Park hip-hop festival. He regularly appears on the TV Asahi program “Hiphop Dungeon.”

Published in Crime, Entertainment, Japan, Music and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »