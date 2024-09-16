President of Yamaha Motor slashed by daughter

TOKYO (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police arrested the 33-year-old daughter of the president of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. for allegedly slashing him with a kitchen knife at their residence in Iwata City on Monday.

At around 3 a.m., Hana Hidaka allegedly slashed the left arm of her father, 61-year-old Yoshihiro, with the knife.

According to the Iwata Police Station, the father suffered minor injuries to his left arm. His life is not in danger, according to the Asahi Shimbun (Sep. 16).

Police have not revealed whether she has admits to allegations of attempted murder.

According to the police station, Hana called police just before 3 a.m. to say that she had been hit by her father. The president, however, said that he was attacked while he was sleeping.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Yoshihiro is the president of Yamaha Motor, a major manufacturer of motorcycles. A Yamaha Motor spokesperson said, “As this is a private matter and the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting.”