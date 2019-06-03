Polish national, 42, accused of stabbing woman in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Polish national over the alleged stabbing of a woman in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (May 30).

At just past 6:00 p.m. on February 26, Jerzy Dobrodziej Ohashi, a 42-year-old English teacher, allegedly used a knife to slash the woman, aged in her 20s, in the left wrist in a parking lot in the district.

The suspect also punched her in the face before fleeing the scene. The woman suffered minor injuries in the incident, the Shinjuku Police Station said.

Ohashi, who has been accused of inflicting injury, admits to the allegations, according to police.

The woman met the suspect on a smartphone deai-kei matchmaking application. On the dating site, he claimed to be British, police said previously.

After the suspect, the victim and her female friend arrived at the parking lot, they got into a dispute. Thereafter, he pulled the knife from a bag and slashed the victim.

Ohashi became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken from a nearby hotel.