Papakatsu: Osaka man, 66, accused of paying girl for sex

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have sent a 66-year-old man to prosecutors for allegedly paying an underage girl for sex in Osaka City last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 18).

Last November, the suspect, an independent businessman living in Higashinari Ward, allegedly paid the girl 15,000 yen in cash to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Tennoji Ward while knowing she was a minor.

The suspect, who has been accused of violating the anti-child prostitution law, admits to the allegations. “I could not suppress my feelings for young women,” the suspect was quoted by the Matsubara Police Station.

According to police, the suspect got to know the girl via social media. After an officer saw a post by the girl in which she said that she sought a relationship known as papakatsu, whereby a man pays a younger female to accompany him on dates, the suspect surfaced as a person of interest.

Police arrested the suspect on January 17. Even though he was released the next day, the investigation continued. He was sent to prosecutors on Thursday.