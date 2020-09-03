Pair suspected in more than 120 dental clinic burglaries in Kanto

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested two men who are suspected of burglarizing more than 100 dental clinics in the Kanto region, reports TBS News (Sept. 3).

In July, Norio Osaka, 33, and a 26-year-old national of the Philippines who goes by the name Yusuke Takita allegedly broke into a clinic in Minuma Ward, Saitama City and stole around 90,000 yen in cash.

Since April, the pair is suspected of carrying out a total of 25 such incidents in the prefecture in which the damage totals around 9 million yen.

Assisted by security camera footage, police apprehended Osaka and Takita at a hotel they were using as a hideout.

According to the Yoshikawa Police Station, the suspects used several vehicles to carry out the crimes. “I thought we’d get caught if we used the same one,” one of the suspects said.

Police believe the two also worked outside of Saitama, targeting an additional 100 clinics in Chiba Prefecture and other locations.

In July, they are suspected of breaking into a clinic in Inzai City, Chiba and stealing 400,000 yen in cash.