Pair not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman at bonesetting clinic

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of two men over the alleged molestation of a woman at a bonesetting clinic in Ota Ward managed by one of the suspects, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 29).

Early on December 28, 2019, manager Hitoshi Kuroda, 48, and Kohei Fuchigami, a 46-year-old employee at a social welfare service corporation, brought the woman, aged in her 40s, to the clinic after drinking together.

The suspects then allegedly fondled the woman’s chest and lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault earlier this month, Fuchigami denied the allegations, telling the Denenchofu Police Station he was drunk and “does not recall [the matter].” Meanwhile, Kuroda admitted to touching her lower body.

On Friday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the pair. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, the woman is a work-related acquaintance of Fuchigami. Prior to the incident, the two suspects and the woman drank together at a bar near Kamata Station.