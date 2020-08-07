Pair nabbed over alleged molestation of woman at bonesetting clinic

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged molestation of a woman at a bonesetting clinic in Ota Ward managed by one of the suspects, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

Early on December 28, 2019, manager Hitoshi Kuroda, 48, and Kohei Fuchigami, a 46-year-old employee at a social welfare service corporation, brought the woman, aged in her 40s, to the clinic after drinking together.

The suspects then allegedly fondled the woman’s chest and lower body.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of quasi-indecent assault, Fuchigami denied the allegations, telling the Denenchofu Police Station he was drunk and “does not recall [the matter].” Meanwhile, Kuroda admitted to touching her lower body.

According to police, the woman is a work-related acquaintance of Fuchigami. Prior to the incident, the two suspects and the woman drank together at a bar near Kamata Station.