Pair arrested after stimulant drugs, marijuana, cocaine found in car in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a man and a woman after the discovery of stimulant drugs, marijuana and other illegal drugs inside their vehicle in Yokohama City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 8).

Last September, police working off a tip found 20 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, 1.5 kilograms of marijuana and undisclosed amounts of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, and cocaine inside the vehicle.

According to the Totsuka Police Station, the contraband has a street value of 10.8 million yen. Police also seized 1.1 million yen in cash.

Police have accused Tsukasa Sawa, 38, and Airi Machida, 33, of possession of illegal drugs with intent to sell. “I do not know anything [about the matter],” Sawa was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

When police arrived at the vehicle, at least one of the suspects was sleeping inside. That suspect then fled the scene. It was not revealed when police arrested the suspects.

Police believe that the pair are members of drug trafficking ring.