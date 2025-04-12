Osaka trio suspected of pimping underage girl to 45 customers over 5 days

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police this week revealed the arrest of three men for allegedly recruiting an underage girl from a popular gathering spot in the Dotonbori quarter and forcing her into prostitution, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 9).

Last July, Kaito Takimoto, 25, who lives in Sakai City, Shunto Niiyama, a 21-year-old office worker in Daita City, and one other suspect allegedly took the girl, then a high school student, to the Hokuriku region and repeatedly forced her into prostitution in hotels and other places.

Over a five-day period, the girl made about 700,000 yen from around 45 customers, police said.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to violating the Anti-prostitution Law.

At her physical limit

The girl is a regular at the “Gurishita” area, whose name is a reference to the popular meeting place under (shita) the popular Glico advertisement. Takimoto, who is believed to have been the person in charge, recruited her on social media.

One of the suspects is believed to have posed as an 18-year-old woman on a dating site to solicit customers.

At one point, the girl explained to the suspects that she was at her physical and mental limit. She also repeatedly told Takimoto that she wanted to go home but her requests were not answered. Since she had little money, she was unable to go home on her own.

Police believe that a criminal group is behind Takimoto and the other suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine the flow of money within the group.