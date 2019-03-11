Osaka police seek man, 34, over casino shooting that left pair seriously hurt

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are searching for a 34-year-old man wanted over a shooting at an internet casino in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward early Monday that left a male customer and employee seriously hurt, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 12).

At around 12:40 a.m., Shunichi Ogawa, a Korean national of no known occupation, is alleged to have shot the 42-year-old employee of casino Five in the head and the customer, 32, in the abdomen.

The employee remains unconscious at a hospital. Meanwhile, the customer is in serious condition, police said.

According to police, Igawa fled the scene after the incident. A revolver was retrieved at the scene.

Standing at 159 centimeters tall, Igawa was wearing a gray t-shirt and pants at the time of the incident. In a photograph released by police, he is shown with medium-length hair.

Five is located on the third floor of a building in the Minami entertainment district. The establishment, which was operating in violation of the law, is believed to have funneled money to a criminal syndicate, police said previously.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder and violations of the Swords and Firearms Control Law. As of 6:00 a.m on Tuesday, he was still on the loose.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Minami Police Station at 06-6281-1234