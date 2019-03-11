 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Osaka: Manhunt underway after shooting at bar leaves pair seriously hurt

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 11, 2019

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a shooting at a bar in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward early Monday left a male customer and employee seriously hurt, reports NHK (Mar. 11).

At around 1:00 a.m., a distress call was placed by an employee at bar Five, located on the third floor of a building in the Minami entertainment district. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found another employee and a customer, both believed to be in their 30s, collapsed and bleeding.

Both victims were unconscious upon transport to a hospital. They remain in serious condition, police said.

A shooting a bar in Osaka City's Chuo Ward early Monday left two persons seriously hurt
A shooting at a bar in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward early Monday left two persons seriously hurt (Twitter)

According to police, a man, aged around 30, shot both victims before fleeing. A revolver was retrieved at the scene. However, no bullets were found, police said.

Standing around 160 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a gray t-shirt and pants. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.

Update: Police are now saying that Five is an internet casino that supports organized crime, according to the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 11).

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »