Osaka: Manhunt underway after shooting at bar leaves pair seriously hurt

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a shooting at a bar in Osaka City’s Chuo Ward early Monday left a male customer and employee seriously hurt, reports NHK (Mar. 11).

At around 1:00 a.m., a distress call was placed by an employee at bar Five, located on the third floor of a building in the Minami entertainment district. Emergency personnel arriving at the scene found another employee and a customer, both believed to be in their 30s, collapsed and bleeding.

Both victims were unconscious upon transport to a hospital. They remain in serious condition, police said.

According to police, a man, aged around 30, shot both victims before fleeing. A revolver was retrieved at the scene. However, no bullets were found, police said.

Standing around 160 centimeters tall, the perpetrator was wearing a gray t-shirt and pants. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.