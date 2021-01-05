Osaka police allege man fatally burned roommate with water

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man over the alleged fatal burning of his male roommate with water at their residence in Osaka City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

Between December 15 and 24, Tatsuya Uesugi, of no known occupation, is alleged to have assaulted Daisuke Okumura, 33, with water that exceeded a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius in the shower of their residence in Naniwa Ward.

Police say that Uesugi failed to provide the victim with appropriate medical care for several days after the incident.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of manslaughter on Monday, Uesugi admitted to the allegations.

“Okumura didn’t obey my instructions while we were living together,” Uesugi told police in commenting on the allegations.

Moved the victim

According to police, Uesugi came to Osaka from Fukuoka Prefecture last May to assist Okumura with a work-related matter.

After carrying out the crime, Uesugi moved Okumura from their residence to an apartment in the same ward occupied by an acquaintance.

At around 2:50 a.m. on December 29, Uesugi alerted emergency services. Personnel arriving at the second apartment found Okumura lying face-up at the entrance.

Okumura was in a state of cardiac arrest upon transport to a hospital. However, he was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Cigarette burns

Upon the arrival of authorities, Uesugi was not present. After making the call to authorities, he took a taxi to a third residence in the ward occupied by another acquaintance.

An examination of Okumura’s body revealed that over one third had suffered burns. As well, he had received dozens of cigarette burns.

On December 31, police said that the cause of death was sepsis, or blood poisoning.

Uesugi surrendered to police on Monday. Police also arrested the acquaintance, 28-year-old Daichi Sakaki, on suspicion of harboring a criminal.