Osaka: Man found with burns later dies

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a man found with burns over his body at his residence in Osaka City later died, reports TBS News (Dec. 29).

At around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, a male acquaintance of the man alerted emergency services. Personnel arriving at the sixth-floor apartment found the man lying face-up at the entrance.

He was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. However, he was later confirmed dead, police said.

The man is believed to be in his 30s. The interior of his residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, police said.

Upon the arrival of authorities, the acquaintance was not present. Police are seeking his whereabouts to question him about the case, which is being treated as the result of foul play.