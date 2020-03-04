Osaka: Man on run after stabbing in Osakasayama

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a male pedestrian in Osakasayama City on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 4).

At around 7:50 a.m., a bystander tipped off emergency services about a “man collapsed and bleeding” on a road in the Iwamuro area.

The victim, who suffered an injury to the neck area, is believed to be aged in his 50s. Though his condition is not known, he was conscious upon being transported to a hospital, police said.

The perpetrator fled the scene after the incident. With a stout build, he stands up to 175 centimeters tall. He is believed to be around the age of 20, police said.