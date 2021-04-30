Osaka man accused of injuring wife with car after leaving love hotel with other woman

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly injuring his wife with his car at parking lot for a love hotel in Kaizuka City earlier this month, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (April 29).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday, Kenta Yamanoto, a company employee, denied the allegations. “I know nothing [about the matter],” the suspect said, according to the Kaizuka Police Station.

At around 3:45 a.m. on April 22, Yamamoto emerged from the love hotel with 27-year-old Mai Yoshimura. Yamamoto’s wife then accosted the pair in the parking lot. They then got into a dispute.

After they entered Yamamoto’s vehicle, his wife pulled open the passenger seat door. Yamamoto then drove off, dragging his wife about 20 meters before she fell, causing bruises to her legs and knees.

Yamamoto and Yoshimura work for the same company. Yamamoto’s wife used her smartphone to pinpoint his location just before the incident.

In addition to Yamamoto, police also arrested Yoshimura. She declined the allegations as well.