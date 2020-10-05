Osaka cops busts orgy organizer in business ‘for years’

OSAKA (TR) – Let’s just say that participants were not required to adhere to “social distancing.”

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the organizer of orgy parties in Osaka City on suspicion of prostitution, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 4).

On the night of October 3, police entered the residence of 62-year-old Yoshihiro Murakami, 62, in the Shimanouchi area of Chuo Ward and found five men, aged in their 30s to 60s, and two women fully nude.

Upon his arrest, Murakami, of no known occupation, admitted to the allegations. “As the organizer of orgy parties, I have been dealing in prostitution for years,” the suspect was quoted.

Police also accused the seven participants of indecent exposure. One of the women, aged in her 30s, said, “I participated in the orgy on the condition of getting money.”

In January, police were tipped off about the parties, which were held under the name Murasame-kai.

Murakami solicited customers — who were charged 15,000 yen per party — via a web site. The events were also promoted on Twitter with some highly revealing photographs, some of which show participants bound with rope.