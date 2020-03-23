Nara: Police officer accused of using smartphone to film inside girl’s dress

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a head patrol officer for allegedly taking illicit footage of a girl at a railway station in Kashiba City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 22).

At around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the officer, aged in his 50s, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu (or voyeur) footage inside the dress of the girl on an escalator at Goido Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding lowly acts, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the officer was on temporary leave due to a mental illness at the time of the incident.

As the incident unfolded, a male company employee in his 50s apprehended the officer at the scene and handed him over to police.

“We will take strict measures based on the results of the investigation, and thoroughly guide our staff to prevent a recurrence,” a representative of the Nara police was quoted.