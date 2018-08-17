Murder-suicide: Elderly man found hanged, son fatally strangled

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the bodies of an 81-year-old man and his eldest son, 52, were found in their residence in Yotsukaido City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 16).

At around 5:50 p.m., the second son of the elderly man found the two bodies in one room on the second floor of the residence. The wife of the second son then tipped off police.

Officers from the Yotsukaido Police Station arriving at the residence confirmed both men dead at the scene.

According to police, the father was found hanged from a rope by his neck in the closet. Meanwhile, his eldest son was discovered collapsed face-up atop a futon with marks consistent with strangulation on his neck.

The second son, his wife, the father and eldest son are among six persons living in the residence, which showed no signs of having been ransacked. Police suspect that the elderly man fatally strangled his son before taking his own life.