Mugging ring suspected of targeting Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a four-person mugging ring that targeted Yokohama City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (April 29).

At around 8:40 p.m. on March 7, Yuki Watanabe, 32, and three accomplices allegedly came up from behind a 47-year-old man in the Shikimidai area of Asahi Ward.

After pinning him to the ground, the suspects fumbled through his pants pockets. When the victim resisted, they fled the scene.

All four suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

The suspects surfaced as persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

The four suspects are believed to have carried out three similar incidents in Hodogaya, Totsuka and Minami wards in February and March.