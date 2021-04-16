Manhunt underway after Thai woman stabbed in Nagoya

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are hunting for a man after a Thai woman was stabbed in Nagoya on Thursday, reports TBS News (April 16).

At around 2:30 p.m., the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found collapsed with stab wounds at an apartment in the Heian area of Kita Ward.

The woman, who received stab wounds to at least six locations over her body, was transported to a hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

According to a witness, a man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, fled the scene around the time of the discovery of the woman. At the time, he was dressed in black.

Police are seeking the man’s whereabouts on suspicion of attempted murder.